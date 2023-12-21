NATO’s KFOR continues to maintain security via patrols on Kosovo-Serbian border

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, NATO's Peace Force in Kosovo (KFOR) continued to maintain security through patrols along the border between Kosovo and Serbia.



A Turkish news agency reported on the patrol activities of Italian soldiers operating under KFOR in the border area near the municipalities of Zvecan and Zubin Potok, where a significant number of Serbs reside in northern Kosovo.



KFOR soldiers were also observed conducting boat patrols on Ujman Lake in the border region.



Guglielmino Esercito, the commander in charge of the Italian unit, explained to the news agency that these patrols are carried out to ensure a secure environment and freedom of movement for all individuals in Kosovo.



"We are well equipped and trained, so our flexibility can allow us to face all kinds of challenges in the field of operation, so KFOR is ready to face all kinds of challenges,'' declared Esercito.



Following a clash in late September in the village of Banjska in northern Kosovo near the Serbian border, where a group of armed Serbs blocked a bridge with two trucks, KFOR has increased its presence and patrols in the region. The incident escalated into a shootout when the group opened fire on the police, resulting in one officer's death and another being injured.



In response to the unrest, a substantial number of security forces were deployed, and the Brnjak border crossing between Kosovo and Serbia was closed. The area has been marked by tension since April, with local ethnic Serbs boycotting elections in northern Kosovo and subsequent protests against the election of ethnic Albanian mayors.

