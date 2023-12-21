Future Electronics Awarded“Outstanding Mass Market Contribution” By Onsemi

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, was recently awarded the "2023 Outstanding Mass Market Contribution" award by onsemi for the company's outstanding achievements in expanding the mass market in China while providing high-quality services.



The award was presented to Future Electronics on November 30th, 2023 by Laura Tang, onsemi China Sales head of EP&S and Mass-Market, at the 2023 APGC EP&S Training & Certification meeting.



“Future Electronics has a strong customer base and has demonstrated outstanding performance in expanding this customer base in the mass market. We hope that the collaboration between the two parties can reach new heights in 2024 and inject new vitality into technical innovation and supply chain services for the mass market," said Tony Gao, onsemi Asia's Senior Director of Distribution, after the meeting.



Charles Tan, Managing Director at Future Electronics China, expressed his gratitude for onsemi's recognition.“Future Electronics' mission is always to Delight the Customer®. While supporting first-tier large-scale customers, we will continue investing in the mass market in China to provide high-quality localized services to small and medium-sized customers, to help them expand markets and create value,” said Charles.



About Future Electronics



Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.



Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 170 offices across 47 countries with over 5,200 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.



Future Electronics' mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit



Media Contact



Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

Future Electronics



514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

...



###

Company :-Future Electronics

User :- Jamie Singerman

Email :...

Phone :-514-694-7710

Url :-

Other articles by Future Electronics