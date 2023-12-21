China's Space Plane Puts Mysterious Wingmen In Orbit

(MENAFN- Asia Times) China's Shenlong robotic space plane has been spied placing six unidentified objects into Earth's orbit with amateur spacecraft trackers closely following and recording emissions from the mysterious wingmen, according to a space report .

The six objects have been designated OBJECT A, B, C, D, E and F with some of them appearing to emit signals similar to objects released during the reusable space plane's previous missions, the space report says.

The report quotes satellite tracker Scott Tilley saying that Objects D and E emit idle“placeholder” signals without accompanying data. His conclusion was based on observing the objects along their expected paths in the sky, the absence of other known objects in the beam of the trackers' antennas when data was collected and the unique modulation of these signals.

The space report mentions that the Chinese space plane's mission was launched into a similar orbit as the last two but operationally exhibited different radio behavior. The report notes that the additional observations of the emissions from Object D and E are new but could also have been missed on earlier missions if they were intermittent.

Space says that China's space plane, known as the“Divine Dragon”, has exhibited similar behaviors, with two previous missions releasing a small unknown object into orbit. The source mentions that the US also operates a reusable robotic space plane, the Boeing-built X-37B, which is set to launch on December 28 after several delays.

China is quickly gaining experience with space plane operations for various objectives, with successive operations testing its different capabilities.

Asia Times reported in May 2023 that China's secretive miniature space plane, which could support future military operations in space, has cleared a key test hurdle, landing on an unspecified runway in the Gobi Desert after 276 days in orbit.