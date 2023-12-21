ESL System Market | Witness An Outstanding Growth During 2024-2031 With Leading Regions And Countries Data

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

SES-imagotag

Pricer

Samsung

E Ink

Displaydata

Opticon Sensors

DIGI

Hanshow Technology

LG innotek

Panasonic Altierre

An electronic shelf label (ESL) system is used by retailers for displaying product pricing on shelves. The product pricing is automatically updated whenever a price is changed from a central control server. Typically, electronic display modules are attached to the front edge of retail shelving.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global ESL System market size is estimated to be worth USD million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD million by 2028 with a CAGR of during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, the Europe ESL System market is estimated at USD million in 2022, while the United States and China are forecast to reach USD million and USD million by 2028, respectively. The proportion of the United States is in 2022, while Chinese percentage is and it is predicted that China market share will reach in 2028, traipng a CAGR of through the analysis period. As for the Europe ESL System landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is and respectively for the next 6-year period.

LCD Displays accounting for of the ESL System global market in 2021, is projected to value USD million by 2028, growing at a revised CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Department Stores segment is altered to an CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share about in 2028.

The global major manufacturers of ESL System include SES-imagotag, Pricer, Samsung, E Ink, Displaydata, Opticon Sensors, DIGI, Hanshow Technology and LG innotek, etc. In terms of revenue, the global 3 largest players have a market share of ESL System in 2021.

This report focuses on ESL System volume and value at the global level, regional level, and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall ESL System market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan, etc.

LCD Displays E-papers Displays

Department Stores

Supermarkets

Drug Stores

Specialty Stores Others

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of ESL System

1.2 Classification of ESL System by Type

1.2.1 Overview: Global“ESL System Market Size” by Type: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.2.2 Global ESL System Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223

1.3 Global ESL System Market by Application

1.3.1 Overview: Global ESL System Market Size by Application: 2018 Versus 2023 Versus 2031

1.4 Global ESL System Market Size and Forecast

1.5 Global ESL System Market Size and Forecast by Region

1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends

1.6.1 ESL System Market Drivers

1.6.2 ESL System Market Restraints

1.6.3 ESL System Trends Analysis

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Company

2.1.1 Company Details

2.1.2 Company Major Business

2.1.3 Company ESL System Product and Solutions

2.1.4 Company ESL System Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans

3 Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global ESL System Revenue and Share by Players (2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top3 ESL System Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.2 Top 10 ESL System Players Market Share in 2023

3.2.3 Market Competition Trend

3.3 ESL System Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided

3.4 ESL System Mergers and Acquisitions

3.5 ESL System New Entrants and Expansion Plans

4 Market Size Segment by Type

4.1 Global“ESL System Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2018-2024)

4.2 Global ESL System Market Forecast by Type (2024-2031)

5 Market Size Segment by Application

5.1 Global ESL System Revenue Market Share by Application (2018-2024)

5.2 Global ESL System Market Forecast by Application (2024-2031)

6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application

6.1 ESL System Revenue by Type (2018-2031)

6.2 ESL System Revenue by Application (2018-2031)

6.3 ESL System Market Size by Country

6.3.1 ESL System Revenue by Country (2018-2031)

6.3.2 United States ESL System Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

6.3.3 Canada“ESL System Market Size and Forecast” (2018-2031)

6.3.4 Mexico ESL System Market Size and Forecast (2018-2031)

7 Research Findings and Conclusion

8 Appendix

8.1 Methodology

8.2 Research Process and Data Source

8.3 Disclaimer

9 Research Methodology

10 Conclusion

Continued....

