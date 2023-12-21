Madras High Court Sentences Tamil Nadu Minister K Ponmudi And Wife To 3 Years Imprisonment; Check Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Madras High Court on Thursday (December 21) delivered a significant verdict, sentencing Tamil Nadu Minister K Ponmudi and his wife P Visalatchi to three years imprisonment along with a fine of 50 Lakhs. This decision marks a pivotal moment following the court's reversal of Ponmudi's acquittal in a high-profile disproportionate assets case, dealing a blow to the DMK government.

The court's ruling, overturning Ponmudi's earlier acquittal in 2016 by a lower court, came after Justice G Jayachandran presided over an appeal filed by the state government's Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) in 2017. The DVAC's appeal contested the acquittal granted to Ponmudi and Visalatchi by the special court for Prevention of Corruption Act cases in Villupuram. The High Court's assessment revealed flaws in the trial court's evaluation of the prosecution's evidence, leading to an erroneous acquittal.

Justice G Jayachandran delivered a verdict allowing a 30-day window for the implicated parties to surrender. Additionally, the court provided an opportunity for the concerned parties to explore potential remedies before the Supreme Court within this stipulated period.

The court emphasized its stance on any possible extension of time, indicating a consideration for an extension if the accused couple failed to resolve their legal options before the Apex Court within the given timeframe.

Furthermore, the court underscored the gravity of the case, specifically noting that had the offence been associated with any other ministry, the scenario might have differed. Notably, the Minister's position at the helm of the Ministry of Higher Education was highlighted, acknowledging its direct impact on the future generation."

"This court, on considering the nature of offence and the gravity and impact on the society and also taking into consideration the submissions of the accused impose simple imprisonment of three years and fine of Rs. 50 Lakh each. In default, six months simple imprisonment. I'll grant 30 days for surrender," the court said.

The case revolves around allegations that Ponmudi and his wife accrued assets amounting to Rs 1.79 crore, surpassing their known sources of income by 64.9% between April 2006 and March 2010. Notably, this period coincides with Ponmudi's tenure as the minister for mines and minerals in the DMK government.