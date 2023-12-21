'INDIA Bloc Parties Treat Each Other With Contempt...' BJP On Nitish Kumar Outburst Over Hindi 'Translation'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday reacted to the controversy involving Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United Supremo Nitish Kumar getting angry reportedly at a request from the DMK leaders for a translation of his speech at the INDIA bloc meeting in New Delhi. The party said that an alliance, where every party treats the other with contempt, "can never serve the people".

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya said, 'A deeply divided I.N.D.I Alliance, where every party treats the other with contempt, can never serve the people. They have come together just to protect their shrinking political turfs. Nitish Kumar snubbed the DMK. Congress's Revanth Reddy called Bihari DNA inferior. They want to divide India, to rule. The only thing that unites these parties is appeasement and their commitment to annihilate Sanatan Dharma.'

The remarks came in response to another post by BJP's Tamil Nadu President K Annamalai who chastised the DMK for remaining mum to "this insult meted out to its leaders who participated in the latest I.N.D.I. Alliance meeting".

The insult that Annamalai was referring to happened when DMK leader TR Balu asked RJD's Manoj Jha to translate Nitish's speech in English. Nitish spoke in Hindi during the meeting, causing TR Balu difficulty in understanding. In response, Balu signalled Manoj Jha, seated beside him, to translate Nitish's speech into English.

As reported by multiple sources, when Jha sought Nitish's permission to translate, Nitish reacted negatively, asserting that the country is called Hindustan, Hindi is the national language, and everyone should be familiar with it. Despite interventions from some Left party leaders urging to avoid bringing language into the discussion, Nitish Kumar adamantly refused to allow Manoj Jha to translate.

The fourth meeting of the Opposition's 'Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc concluded in the national capital on Wednesday. During the meeting, a resolution on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) was passed, and there was a decision to suspend MPs from Parliament.

This meeting occurred against the backdrop of heightened political tensions between the Opposition and the BJP-led central government, stemming from the demand for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on the recent breach of security in Parliament.