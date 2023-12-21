Dhaka Regency Announces Christmas, New Year Celebrations

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Dhaka Regency Hotel and Resort announces its Christmas and New Year celebrations for 2023. With an array of exclusive offers and packages, the hotel invites its guests and privileged member to join them for a fun filled holiday season.

The highlight is the annual Christmas Kids' Party that takes place every Christmas Day (December 25) between 09:00 am-13:00 pm, said the hotel in a release.

This year, there will be performances by champion artists from Khude Gaanraaj and a magic show by a profession magician.

The programme features special appearances from Santa Claus to handover gifts, visits from Mickey Mouse and Friends and a host of fun activities like mini-train rides, ball and bouncing houses, etc.

It will be held at the hotel's rooftop garden restaurant Grill on the Skyline. There will also be a special snacks corner to replenish the young guests. The event is open to all ages, providing guests with a family-friendly atmosphere to enjoy the holiday festivities together.

Furthermore, guests can also enjoy delectable buffet spread at the hotel's signature restaurant Grandiose at BDT 5555 net per person from 18:30-22:30 on December 24 and 25. Buy One Get One offer is available on selected cards.

December celebrations will continue till New Year's Eve with a grand 31st celebration at Dhaka Regency featuring a live countdown to the new year and non-Stop music. Exclusive offers and room packages are available.

T