Turkish Trade Minister Calls On MÜSİAD Azerbaijan Office

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. Turkish Trade
Minister Omer Bolat, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, visited the
Azerbaijani office of the Independent Industrialists and
Entrepreneurs Association (MÜSİAD), Trend reports.
Chairman of the Board of MÜSİAD Azerbaijan Rashad Jabirli,
Turkish Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan
Cahit Bagci attended the meeting.
During the meeting, Rashad Jabirli, who gave information on
MÜSAD Azerbaijan's activities, stated that one of the
organization's key goals is to enhance the volume of mutual trade
and investment between the two brotherly countries.
The chairman also informed the Turkish minister about key events
held in the country by MÜSAD Azerbaijan.
MÜSAD's actions in Azerbaijan were highly praised by Omer Bolat,
who remarked that the organization plays an important role in
promoting trade links between the two nations.
He highlighted that Azerbaijani-Turkish ties are expanding at a
high level in all directions as a result of the successful policies
of the two countries' presidents.
MÜSİAD has more than 12,000 members in 164 locations in 81
countries, and 83 branches in Türkiye. This year, MÜSİAD celebrated
its 33rd anniversary.
TurkicWorld Media Platform was chosen as the official media
partner of the forum.
Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN21122023000187011040ID1107638573
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.