Turkish Trade Minister Calls On MÜSİAD Azerbaijan Office

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, visited the Azerbaijani office of the Independent Industrialists and Entrepreneurs Association (MÜSİAD), Trend reports.

Chairman of the Board of MÜSİAD Azerbaijan Rashad Jabirli, Turkish Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Rashad Jabirli, who gave information on MÜSAD Azerbaijan's activities, stated that one of the organization's key goals is to enhance the volume of mutual trade and investment between the two brotherly countries.

The chairman also informed the Turkish minister about key events held in the country by MÜSAD Azerbaijan.

MÜSAD's actions in Azerbaijan were highly praised by Omer Bolat, who remarked that the organization plays an important role in promoting trade links between the two nations.

He highlighted that Azerbaijani-Turkish ties are expanding at a high level in all directions as a result of the successful policies of the two countries' presidents.

MÜSİAD has more than 12,000 members in 164 locations in 81 countries, and 83 branches in Türkiye. This year, MÜSİAD celebrated its 33rd anniversary.

