Pavail Gulati On Lessons He Learnt From Powerhouse Women In Bollywood

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 21 (IANS) Actor Pavail Gulati, who has collaborated with leading actresses such as Taapsee Pannu, Saiyami Kher, and director Ashwiny Tiwari Iyer, reflected on the valuable lessons he has gained throughout his journey.

In the film 'Thappad', Pavail shared the screen with Taapsee, an experience that left a lasting impact on him.

"Working with Taapsee was not just about acting; it was about imbibing the strength and resilience she brings to her roles. It has been a tremendous learning curve," said Pavail Gulati.

Saiyami Kher, Pavail's co-star in the show 'Faadu', directed by Ashwiny Tiwari Iyer, played a pivotal role in shaping his understanding of his craft.

"Saiyami is an incredibly talented actress, and collaborating with her and Ashwiny was a privilege. The dedication and professionalism they brought to the set taught me a great deal," added Pavail.

The actor expressed gratitude for the influence these women have had on his life, both personally and professionally.

"I've been fortunate to work with strong and empowering women who have left an indelible mark on me. Their passion, dedication, and talent have enriched my journey in the film industry," Pavail said.

Pavail has also shared screen space with another dynamic female artist, Neena Gupta, who portrayed the role of his mother in the film 'Good-Bye'.

"Working with Neena Gupta was a masterclass in itself. Her depth as an actor and the way she effortlessly brings characters to life is awe-inspiring," he said.

