FICCI Delegation Visits Istanbul, Izmir To Strengthen Trade Tries

New Delhi, Dec 20 (KNN) The business delegation from the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) is visiting Istanbul and Izmir between to explore trade ties in the country.

The high-level business delegation comprises of representatives of sectors such as health care, information and communication technology (ICT), food, electric vehicles, defence, drones and engineering.

The FICCI delegation is visiting Türkiye from December 18 to 20. This is a reciprocal visit by FICCI following a visit of the Foreign Economic Relation Board (DEIK) delegation to multiple cities in India in November 2022.

The business delegation participated in the India-Türkiye Business Council meeting organized by DEIK at its headquarters in Istanbul on Monday.

Chairperson of the Indian Business Council and Gedik Holding CEO Hülya Gedik welcomed the delegation and highlighted the need for more robust business exchanges between India and Türkiye.

During the meeting, head of the Indian delegation, Navil Prasad, the CEO of Kirloskar Technologies pointed out that the bilateral trade has the potential to grow double of what the current level is and that more investment in both countries must be the way forward.

He stated that India was open for business with Türkiye and that this visit to Istanbul was a signal of the openness of India for Türkish businesses. Trade volume between the pair reached USD 12.3 billion in 2022, according to the Trade Ministry's data.

Consul General of India Mijito Vinito said that India presented a growth opportunity and partnership, and challenged the private sector on both sides to increase the frequency of focused business exchanges.

Çağtay Özden, head of the Department of Asia Pacific Countries of the Trade Ministry presented a detailed overview of the current trade and investment status between India and Türkiye and suggested steps ahead that could be taken.

The FICCI delegation also had fruitful meetings with the leadership of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB) and the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association (MÜSIAD) and paid a visit to Yıldız Technopark.

