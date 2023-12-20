Rada Simplifies Import Of Radar Systems For Army

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada adopted two draft laws that would exempt the import of radar systems for security and defense purposes into Ukraine from VAT and customs duties.

This was announced by First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Ukrinform reports.

The decision was supported by 323 MPs.

"The parliament supported the draft laws No. 10341 and No. 10342 on exemption from VAT and customs duties on imports of electronic warfare and radar systems for the army," the statement said.

As reported, the planned defense spending in 2024 is UAH 1.69 trillion.