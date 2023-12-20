Sun Match Chairman Honoured With Inaugural 'Champion Of Diversity' Award

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

In recognition of his commitment to inclusivity, Deshamanya BDR Suri Rajan, Chairman, Sun Match Company and Ashoka Group of Companies was felicitated with the inaugural 'Champion of Diversity Award 2023' organized by Women in Management (WIM) and International Finance Corporation (IFC) at a gala event held recently at the Taj Samudra Hotel.

The award ceremony commemorated International Men's Day and honoured chosen distinguished role models who have worked tirelessly to transform local work cultures. Deshamanya Rajan was among Sri Lanka's Top 10 Champions of Diversity, celebrated for their dedication to cultivating equality, diversity, and inclusion across the private and public sectors and social activism in Sri Lanka, contributing to a harmonious society.

Deshamanya Rajan's multi-dimensional contributions across corporate leadership, social justice, and grassroots empowerment across ages, abilities, ethnicities, and income groups validate his inclusion as a Champion of Diversity. The list of Top 10 honorees included distinguished heads of leading institutions such as Dialog Axiata PLC, Standard Chartered Sri Lanka, John Keells Holdings PLC and Sarvodaya.

As recipient of the award, Deshamanya Rajan stated,“Receiving the Top 10 Champions of Diversity award is not a recognition of my efforts only, but a collective journey of all who have been involved. Nurturing a diverse and inclusive workplace is vital, especially amidst current national challenges. We must ensure that our entire team feels valued while reaching their fullest potential and growing personally and professionally. At Sun Match and in all other responsibilities, I work towards bringing people of various backgrounds together, leading to new and creative ideas, and promoting equality and unity; that is the culture we must foster. We must walk the talk on driving progressive change, and I trust the achievement will inspire us to continue to champion diversity.”

As Chairman of Sun Match, he employs over 1000 people, 66% women and 7% over 55 years old. He was instrumental in the formation of Greenhill International which is a purpose-built school in Kandy. Today the school has over 700 children following the national curriculum in English Medium. Suri Rajan was also specifically involved with the running of the Ashoka Hostel and Ashoka Vidyalaya in Kandy founded by his late father, where he played an important role empowering children who live in estates. Over the years he has stewarded a culture of empowerment based on respect, representation, and equal opportunities for all, including across gender, age, and identity.

Under his leadership, Sun Match has a longstanding commitment to the community, as demonstrated by the establishment of a memorial fund in his late brother's name in 2008, and that fund assisting the education of the children of Sun Match employees. Additionally, Deshamanya Rajan, through his long-standing involvement with the Centre for Handicapped, Kundasale, where he served as President and Board Member, has played a critical role in overseeing the distribution of over 2000 prosthetic limbs to amputees from diverse backgrounds, enabling them to return to work.

The Diversity award also recognized his outstanding track record as a humanitarian leader and his commitment to diversity and inclusion beyond corporate boundaries. Deshamanya Rajan served as Governor of Rotary International in Sri Lanka, donating substantially for upliftment projects nationally while being personally recognized for contributing towards elevating underserved communities globally.

At the Top 10 Champions of Diversity Award ceremony, a thought-provoking panel discussion was also held, engaging the awardees to share insights on driving diversity, inclusion, and equality. The recipients answered questions moderated by an IFC representative and a member of the Panel of Judges.