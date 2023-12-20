Kuwait Amir Condoles With China On Quake Victims

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 20 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent Wednesday a cable of condolences to Chinese President Xi Jinping on ramifications of earthquake that left in its wake many dead, injured and property destroyed. His Highness the Amir wished the wounded a speedy recovery, and for Chinese officials to contain and overcome this natural disaster. (end) aai

