Punyam Academy Is Happy To Launch The New E-Learning Course On APQP Implementer Training

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Punyam Academy is happy to launch the course of Advanced Product Quality Planning -APQP implementer training. The Advanced Product Quality Planning (APQP) Implementation Training Course will assist users in gaining knowledge and understanding of all major features of APQP, including its 5 phases, the advantages of APQP, basic processes for APQP project implementation, and phase-wise input and output requirements of APQP.



The training course, designed by consultants in the automotive, aerospace, and other manufacturing industries, aims to help individuals advance their careers in product planning by assisting them in conducting the APQP process, and ensuring product and component development meets customer needs and expectations. APQP (Advanced Product Quality Planning) is one of the five "core tools" created by the Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG) to achieve and maintain product quality. That tools comply with the IATF 16949:2016 standard standards. To achieve quality and consumer criteria, APQP is increasingly regarded as important for developing new products or components in the automotive, aerospace, and many other manufacturing industries.



The Online Advanced Product Quality Planning (APQP) Training Course is designed with participants' convenience in mind. The course will be incredibly advantageous for those users or participants who choose to learn and be certified online from the comfort of their own home or office. Participants who complete the training course will be issued an APQP Implementation training certificate. The APQP implementer training course is divided into 3 sessions. Participants learn the video presentations, handouts which are 30 pages in PDF formats and practical formats like APQP implementation steps, APQP input-output requirements, process flow diagram, process FMEA worksheet, control plan, etc.



The online APQP implementer training course helps to improve knowledge and comprehension of APQP and its development process, APQP principles, APQP goals, importance and benefits of APQP, where, why, when, how APQP did, different faces of APQP, APQP team and scope, APQP cycle, PDCA in APQP, key inputs and outputs of different phases of APQP, APQP requirement according to phase-wise inputs and outputs. The course is specifically created for professionals who are involved in and/or responsible for advanced product quality planning (APQP) and the implementation of IATF 16949: 2016 criteria in their firm, as well as those who aspire to work in the automotive, aerospace, or manufacturing industries. The APQP training is appropriate for both product quality planning experts and students. There are no requirements for the course other than the ability to understand instruction in English; however, general knowledge of the IATF 16949: 2016 standard, quality, and the product design and planning process will be beneficial for better understanding and utilization of the course. For more details, visit here:



