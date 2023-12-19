Deputy PM Meets British Minister

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs Dr Khalid bin Mohamed al-Attiyah met Tuesday with the visiting British Minister for the Armed Forces James Heappey. The meeting discussed topics of common interest and military co-operation relations between the two sides, and ways to strengthen and develop them. HE the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Staff Lieutenant-General (Pilot) Salem bin Hamad bin Aqeel al-Nabit and a number of senior officials and leaders from both sides attended the meeting.
