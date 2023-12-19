Schneider Electric And Cisco Collaborate To Drive AI And IOT Innovation In EMEA

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}



Strategic collaboration to lead digital transformation via Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) Focuses on key market segments in Infrastructure, Buildings, Data Centers, and Industries.

Dubai UAE– Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, and Cisco, the worldwide leader in technology that powers the internet, announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deliver innovative business solutions for customers across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The MoU targets four primary areas: energy infrastructure, smart buildings, data centers, and industry solutions.

Combining the expertise and experience of Schneider Electric and Cisco, this joint strategy aims to create a service practice between both companies to offer customers in EMEA a set of differentiated services, including technology planning, strategy and roadmap, information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) integration, and energy optimization. This work underscores both companies' focus on sustainability, in addition to leading the digital transformation of industries by integrating technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and the internet of things (IoT) under existing Solution Technology Integrator arrangements.

Adele Trombetta, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Cisco Customer Experience (CX) EMEA said:“Our customers are prioritizing sustainability as an environmental and business imperative to align with intensifying consumer calls for a lower-carbon future. We continue to invest in the power of AI/ML, automation, and the scale of our telemetry data, to build solutions that can help identify, accelerate and measure the impact of our customers sustainability initiatives. Our strategic collaboration with Schneider Electric marks another step in Cisco's journey to empower businesses with cutting-edge technology that can redefine our customers' user experience, boost cost optimization and improve security. Together, we are poised to build impactful and meaningful digital solutions that cater to the needs of diverse industries, setting new standards in IT-OT convergence.”

Pankaj Sharma, Executive Vice President, Secure Power Division at Schneider Electric said:“This strategic collaboration with Cisco is a testament to our commitment to keep the innovation cycle at full speed, while addressing our customers' business-critical needs, and be the partner of choice for our customer's digital transformation journey. By harnessing our collective expertise, Schneider and Cisco can deliver solutions that not only drive holistic digital transformation, but also support our customers' sustainability and decarbonization goals.”

The rapid growth and application of AI is changing the design and operation of data centers across industries and is estimated to represent 15% to 20% of total data center energy by 2028, according to a White Paper on AI just published by Schneider Electric.[1] This megatrend is shifting the requirements of all industries and this Cisco and Schneider Electric partnership is now aligned to leverage the strengths of both companies to provide comprehensive solutions to meet the customer needs of the future.

The agreement was signed at the Technology & Innovation Hub at the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference or Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP28), held from 30 November until 12 December 2023, at the Expo City, Dubai.

