Zelensky Instructed To Strengthen Protection At Borders And Cited Kharkiv Region As Example

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Border fortification works should be standardized and Kharkiv region should be taken as an example.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky at a press conference, answering the question of why fortification work on the border is only now starting.

"First, it was decided not to start, but to continue and strengthen [the work], and this is very important. There are regional state administrations that have been doing all the work since the beginning of the war. I emphasize that what they have done and what I see in the Kharkiv region - how they have teamed up with military experts and construction companies, budgeted together with business - is powerful, I am grateful to them for this," the President said.

Zelensky: Several newair defense systems will protect Ukraine this winter

Zelensky noted that not all regions are like this. "If I see it there and do not see it in another region, I ask a specific question to our military, who are in one direction or another: is enough done... That's why I asked to standardize strong defense," the President said.

For security reasons, Zelensky did not specify in which areas there are problems with protection.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the construction of fortifications throughout Sumy region is being intensified.