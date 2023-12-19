Kuwait Amir Receives Condolence Call From Turkish Pres.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Tuesday a telephone call from President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, offering sincere condolences over the passing away of the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

In the call, the President of Turkiye prayed to Almighty Allah to bestow mercy upon the late Amir's soul and rest him in the best place of Paradise, and to grant his family more patience.

His Highness the Amir voiced thanks and appreciation to the President of Turkiye for his sincere sentiments of condolences and sympathies, wishing him good health and wellness. (end)

mt









MENAFN19122023000071011013ID1107629224