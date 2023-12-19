Kuwait Amir Receives Condolences From Grand Duke Of Luxembourg

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a cable of condolence from the Grand Duke of Luxembourg, expressing his sorrow over the demise of late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. His Highness the Amir sent a reply enclosed with the utmost appreciation for the heartfelt sentiments. (end) ahm

