Kuwait Amir Receives Condolences From Grand Duke Of Luxembourg


12/19/2023 3:04:35 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a cable of condolence from the Grand Duke of Luxembourg, expressing his sorrow over the demise of late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
His Highness the Amir sent a reply enclosed with the utmost appreciation for the heartfelt sentiments. (end)
