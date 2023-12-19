Israeli Forces Blow Up Family Home Of Palestinian Prisoner Near Nablus

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Nablus/PNN/



Israeli occupation forces Tuesday dawn blew up the family home of prisoner Osama Bani Fadl in the town of Aqraba, south of Nablus.

Large forces from the occupation army stormed the town late at night and surrounded the family home of prisoner Osama Bani Fadl in the Diriyah neighbourhood, before blowing it up.

The house is located in a three-storey building.

The occupation forces carried out an arrest campaign and field investigation in the town of Aqraba, targeting a number of youths.

Local sources reported that the occupation forces detained both Obaida Aws Bani Fadl and Alaa Saud Taha, after raiding their house in the town.

The sources explained that confrontations broke out between Palestinian youths and occupation soldiers at the site, during which the soldiers fired stun grenades and gas bombs, causing 14 citizens to suffocate, while the forces prevented ambulances from providing treatment to the injured.