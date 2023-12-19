Qatar Moving Steadily Towards Achieving National Vision Goals: Mwani Qatar CEO

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) CEO of Mwani Qatar, Capt Abdulla Mohamed al-Khanji stressed that the country's National Day is a great national occasion that comes at a time when Qatar is moving steadily towards achieving the goals set in its national vision for the year 2030 with more achievements at various levels and in different fields under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

In a special statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA) on the National Day of the state, Capt al-Khanji extended his warmest congratulations and blessings to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, to His Highness the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, and to His Highness the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad al-Thani and to all the honourable Qatari people.

He pointed out that the National Day is a great annual occasion to commemorate the historical memories and great achievements of the founder, Sheikh Jassim bin Mohamed bin Thani, stressing that celebrating this great occasion enhances belonging to the homeland and increases unity, solidarity and pride in national identity, expressing his wishes for the wise leadership for continued good health and wellness, and for the State of Qatar further prosperity and progress.

He explained that Qatar was able, at the level of the maritime transport and logistics services sector, to achieve many achievements, strengthening its position on the global map thanks to the great role played by Hamad Port, Qatar's main gateway to trade with the world, where the port the largest of its kind in the region, was able to obtain an advanced rank globally on the Container Ports Performance Index for the second year in a row, which confirms the efficiency of operations and the great capabilities that characterise the port.

The CEO of Mwani Qatar highlighted that this achievement comes at a time when Hamad Port is witnessing an important expansion in the shipping line network that connects it to regional and international ports, within a comprehensive plan through which the company seeks to enhance the options and solutions available to customers to meet market requirements and secure the needs of various projects and economic sectors in the country and increases trade exchange between Qatar and the outside world, in line with the objectives of the strategic plan of the Ministry of Transport, which aims to transform Qatar into a vibrant regional commercial centre in the region.

He stated that the Hamad Port shipping lines network today includes 30 shipping lines that connect the port directly and indirectly to more than 100 maritime destinations around the world, 7 of which were launched during the years 2022 and 2023, pointing out that Mwani Qatar is working in co-operation with its partners to expand this network and include more international ports, thus enhancing the position of Hamad Port and contributing to expanding the scope of its activity on the global map.

He also pointed out that Mwani Qatar had, as of the end of October 2023, handled about one million one hundred thousand containers, 41% of which were transit containers re-shipped through Hamad Port to other ports in the region which confirms the important position that Hamad Port now occupies as a pivotal port in the region, and the great trust it has gained among shipping line operators in the world as an ideal reliable gateway for trade in the Middle East.

He added that, in addition to the containers, more than one million five hundred thousand tonnes of general and bulk cargo, more than 450 thousand tonnes of construction materials, more than 380 thousand heads of livestock and 67 thousand units of cars and equipment were handled by receiving 2,320 various ships in Hamad and Ruwais ports.

Regarding future, Capt al-Khanji noted that Mwani Qatar is working according to a strategic plan that focuses on implementing the plans and goals set by the Board of Directors, at the forefront of which is enhancing the direct shipping network to and from Hamad Port and the services provided to its customers, establishing new partnerships, and supporting efforts aimed at increasing the contribution of the company's facilities to the national economy, as well as ensuring high levels of operational efficiency, investing in modern technology and innovation, and applying the best global practices and standards used in advanced ports, with the aim of stimulating trade and supporting investment and economic diversification in the State of Qatar. This will consolidate the company's position as a major player in maritime transport, which will benefit the local economy and support the transformation of Qatar into a vibrant regional commercial centre in the region.

