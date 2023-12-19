Inside Cinematic Composing's Exclusive Film Scoring Program: Momentum

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) CANYON LAKE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Great news for aspiring film composers: Aspiring composers no longer need to uproot their lives and relocate to Hollywood to gain access to the best in film scoring education. Cinematic Composing , a Los Angeles-based institution, is paving the way for burgeoning talent to join the ranks of esteemed composers with a new, completely online mentorship program taught by high-caliber professionals.



With a rigorous course load and tight-knit virtual community, Cinematic Composing's Momentum program is a one-of-a-kind educational offering in film scoring. From a multi-tiered syllabus to real-world experience, read on to discover everything Cinematic Composing offers in its groundbreaking Momentum program.



Cinematic Composing: An Industry Leader

Established in 2016, Cinematic Composing is helmed by esteemed film composer Marc Jovani. His experience working with major studios like Lionsgate, Syfy, and HBO prompted him to create a better path for aspiring composers to kick-start their careers. Cinematic Composing has worked for seven years to educate and inspire over 20,000 students worldwide, with classes focused on orchestral music production, film scoring, sound design, and audio post-production.



Jovani continued to pave the way in the industry with the launch of Momentum, an online film scoring program in 2022. This first-of-its-kind virtual program allows students worldwide to hear directly from top talents in Hollywood while offering the necessary technical skills for students to pursue a career path as a film composer.



Momentum At a Glance

The Momentum program operates several times a year. Momentum is designed around a rigorous syllabus covering numerous tiers over six months. Students must apply to enroll with Momentum.

Once enrolled, students participate in a cohort of 20 students and have access to weekly coaching live classes that include individualized assignment revisions, masterclasses with industry experts, score creation for tailored scenes, real-world sessions, and much more.



Develop Film Scoring Skills

Momentum students focus specifically on the essentials of film scoring in the first half of the program. From learning Pro Tools to understanding the broad strokes of scoring a movie versus scoring a scene, these months are critical for students of all musical backgrounds. In these first three months, students develop practical skills invaluable to a film-scoring industry career, allowing them to turn concepts into structured creations to picture.



Work with World-Class Mentors

Throughout the six-month program, Momentum students work with incredible talent and meet with a composer active within the industry at least once a week. In fact, the second half of the program is devoted entirely to Hollywood mentorship, with weekly live scoring-to-picture sessions that include individualized assignment revisions led by renowned composers and producers across numerous genres, such as Christopher Young (Spiderman, Sinister, Hellraiser), Lennie Moore (Halo, Call of Duty), and Amie Doherty (Spirit, She-Hulk). Exact mentors may fluctuate each season, but the caliber of talent remains the same and the quality of the feedback and insights the students get from these Hollywood professionals during these sessions stay intact.



Gain Real-World Experience

Accumulating practical skills is a crucial focus of the Momentum program, built into the entire six-month syllabus. Students will hear directly from working composers on subjects parallel to composing - such as contract negotiations, the revisions process, and communicating with directors and producers. Just as learning how to score for television, film, and video games is a crucial skill set, Momentum recognizes the need for real-world knowledge, essential for success in the industry.



Learn from Experts in Tailored Master Classes

In addition to weekly live classes, Momentum also offers one-off master instruction led by rotating talent on subjects specific to their niche. Students have the opportunity to hear from the likes of Amy Beauchamp (Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted), for instance, on making music for documentaries; or Dennis Sands (Avengers, Forrest Gump, Back to the Future) on the nuances of sound mixing. These master classes allow students to zero in on a subject related to their field of interest and learn practical advice from experts in the field.



Receive Job Opportunity Assistance

Finally, a crucial component of the Momentum program includes job opportunity assistance. During the program, students are offered real-world projects and the chance to network directly with major film, television, or video game-scoring professionals. Through the online community, students access guidance, job listings (such as trailer editing, assisting, arranging, and producing music), and success stories. To date, more than 150 students have successfully completed the Momentum program, launching their professional careers in the field of film music creation.

Marc Jovani

Cinematic Composing

