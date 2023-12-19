FX Design Group Relaunches Fxgroup.Tv, Incorporating Broadcast Set And Lighting Design, Tradeshow, And Interior Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The new FX Design Group homepage (fxgroup)

The new website will showcase the entire spectrum of the company's offerings

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- When FX Design Group and Exhibit Design Group International merged earlier this year, their combined service offerings, fabrication facility, and team of staff expanded significantly. The company (which retains the FX Design Group name) has reflected this growth in its website with a fresh new look and user experience.As a showcase of the award-winning design, fabrication, and installation services provided by FX, the site – – now integrates everything that the company has to offer potential clients. This includes broadcast set design, lighting design, tradeshow booths and exhibits, retail interiors, branded environments, and live experiential events.“Meeting our clients specific individual needs is a top priority for FX,” says CEO John Johnson.“We wanted our site's redesign to instantly convey that whether you're a previous client of FX or EDGI, or if this is your first project with us, we will always provide the same level of world-class craftsmanship and attention to detail across every industry and application that we serve.”Prior to the merger, FX and EDGI were individual leaders in their respective fields, with FX at the forefront of broadcast set and lighting design and EDGI providing best-in-show quality tradeshow booths, custom exhibits, and retail interiors. For over 36 years, FX has served local news, corporate organizations, sports outlets, and colleges and universities with unparalleled set and lighting design. This new website displays these continued offerings, as well as photo galleries and video content showcasing the high quality standards that FX maintains.For more information, visit .

