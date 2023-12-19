New Hampshire Plastic Surgeon Named“Best Of The Seacoast” 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Richard Zeff, a New Hampshire plastic surgeon, has been named“Best Plastic Surgeon” by Seacoast Media Group, marking his sixth time to receive this honor.

STRATHAM, NH, USA, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Richard Zeff – a board-certified New Hampshire plastic surgeon – is honored to have been named the“Best Plastic Surgeon” by Seacoast Media Group. Dr. Zeff previously earned the top spot in the same category for five consecutive years (2016-2020).The“Best of the Seacoast” awards is an annual community-based competition where New Englanders are able to vote for the“best” in multiple categories, choosing from over 570 businesses. In addition to Finance, Home and Home Services, and Kids and Education, consumers can nominate a variety of healthcare professionals, including cardiologists, dermatologists, and plastic surgeons.Dr. Zeff defines his approach to care as one of compassion and attention to each patient's individual needs. When performing procedures like breast augmentation, liposuction , and facelift surgery, he states that he prioritizes the patient's natural beauty while aiming to achieve exceptional results. Additionally, he and his staff are committed to using only the latest technology and techniques at their practice.Furthermore, Dr. Zeff extends his gratitude to all those who voted this year, as well as all of his patients. He looks forward to continuing to deliver top-quality service in years to come.About Richard Zeff, MD, PADr. Richard Zeff has practiced plastic surgery for more than three decades. Certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery (ABPS), Dr. Zeff graduated from Tufts University before earning his medical degree from the University of Miami and undergoing additional specialized training, including a surgical internship at New York University's Bellevue Hospital and residences at Loyola University Medical Center and Des Moines VA Hospital. He is a member of several distinguished organizations, including the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), The Aesthetic Society®, and the New Hampshire Medical Society. Dr. Zeff is available for interview upon request.For more information about Dr. Zeff and his practice, please visit drrichardzeff and facebook/zeffplastics.To view the original source of this press release, click here:###Richard L. Zeff, M.D. P.A.137 Portsmouth Ave.Stratham, NH 03885(603) 775-7444Rosemont Media

