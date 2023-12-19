(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Screencastify Announces Milestone Achievements and Expanding Reach in Collaboration with Modern Classrooms Project Significant Progress in Educator Adoption and Student Engagement Reported

Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2023) - Screencastify , the top-tier video creation platform, commemorates a significant milestone in its collaboration with the Modern Classrooms Project (MCP): educators involved in the MCP initiative have created over one million instructional videos since the partnership's announcement in 2022. This accomplishment signifies a major leap forward in the adoption of video as an essential educational tool in K-12 classrooms. The milestone underscores the integration of Screencastify's video tools within MCP's transformative Virtual Mentorship Program and represents a broader trend of educational innovation.







Screencastify and Modern Classrooms Project Amplify Impact of Video in the K-12 Classroom

The update underscores substantial progress, with a notable increase in the number of educators leveraging Screencastify to facilitate blended learning environments and drive student engagement. The collaboration showcases the potential of video in transforming the educational landscape, empowering teachers to craft customized learning experiences. "Screencastify has always had a singular goal of empowering teachers and students of all kinds to improve learning through the power of video," said Vishal Shah, CEO of Screencastify.

"Anyone who has spent time in the classroom knows that the task at hand perpetually feels unconquerable. But one place to start is in equipping educators with new methods that fundamentally restructure how they use space and time in the classrooms," said Kareem Farah, CEO and co-founder of Modern Classrooms Project.

Since the alliance's inception, Screencastify has not only enhanced features and user experience based on real-time feedback from classroom educators such as Cecelia Gillam, an MCP expert mentor, but also significantly expanded its user base. Screencastify now boasts substantial usage in over 70% of U.S. school districts, underscoring its pivotal role in the toolkit of modern educators.

