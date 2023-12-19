LIVE UPDATES: Death Toll Continues To Rise As UN Calls For Accountability In Gaza War

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths has said that impunity is so prevalent in the Gaza Strip war, there may be a need to establish a special tribunal for accountability.

Meanwhile atleast 29 were killed, including a baby, as three residential buildings were bombed in Rafah, with many more feared to be trapped under rubble.

Apart from this, there were reports of deaths from the central part of the Gaza Strip, including in Deir el-Balah, Maghazi and Bureij refugee camps, where residential buildings were also targeted.

[11:45am Doha time] Israeli forces detain hundreds in Al-Awda Hospital: Health Ministry

Ashraf al-Qudra, the spokesman for the Ministry of Health in Gaza, provided an update on the situation at al-Awda Hospital in northern Gaza.

- Israeli forces have turned the hospital into a military barrack.

- They have detained 240 people, including 80 medical staff, 40 patients, and 120 displaced persons inside the hospital.

- Israeli forces have arrested six hospital staff, including the director of the facility, Ahmed Muhanna.

[10am Doha time] UN official stresses need for special court for accountability in 'Gaza War'

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths said that impunity is so prevalent in the Gaza Strip war, there may be a need to establish a special tribunal for accountability.

There are no indications that the Israeli attack in the south of the Gaza Strip is more precise than in the north, which is disappointing, he added.

Griffiths explained that the occupation promised to avoid bombing civilians, adding that: "The truth of the matter is we have not seen it at all in the south. On the contrary, weve seen it grow more".

He reconfirmed the need to establish a special court for accountability.

Since October 7, 2023, the Israeli occupation has been waging a devastating war against Gaza, leaving more than 19,000 martyrs and over 52,000 wounded, 70% of whom are women and children, in addition to massive infrastructure destruction and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.

[9:30am Doha time] UNRWA: Israeli occupation forced largest displacement of Palestinians since 1948

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said that since the Israeli occupation began its aggression against Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, the occupation authorities have forcibly moved 1.9 million residents from their homes.

"Since the beginning of the war, the Israeli Authorities haveforcibly moved up to 1.9 million Gazans from their homes, in the largest forced displacement of Palestinians since 1948," the UN agency said in a post on X.

[8:30am Doha time] QRCS to deploy humanitarian aid ship for Gaza

The Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) announced its plan to deploy a relief aid ship, equal to the capacity of some 30 aircraft, to deliver as much Qatari aid as possible to the people of the Gaza Strip affected by the Israeli aggression. Read more

[8am Doha time] RACA campaign raises over QR200m for Gaza

The Regulatory Authority for Charitable Activities (RACA)-organized fundraising campaign 'Palestine Duty Relief' amassed over QR200m (QR200,048,750) for those affected by the aggression on the Gaza Strip.

Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, donated QR100m to the 'Palestine Duty' campaign. Read more

