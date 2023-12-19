English Version Of 'Azerbaijani Carpets The Dance Of Loops' Book Presented

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Heydar Aliyev Foundation and bp today presented the English
version of the book 'Azerbaijani Carpets, the Dance of Loops'. The
presentation event took place as part of the Cultural Heritage
Forum currently held in Baku. The forum is organised by the Heydar
Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan to
commemorate the 100th birthday of national leader Heydar
Aliyev.
The book features Azerbaijani carpet art, one of the symbols of
Azerbaijan's national culture. For centuries, carpet artefacts have
represented Azerbaijan as part of its national identity and one of
its national values.
The Azerbaijani version of the book and an exhibition featuring
the same carpet artefact collection as included in the book were
presented at the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in 2022.
bp supported the production and publication of the
English-language version of the book. bp joined this wonderful book
publication project as part of its commitment to promoting
Azerbaijan's rich and ancient history, its enduring traditional and
moral values, fascinating cultural heritage, and magnificent
artistic treasury.
The picture of each carpet included in the book is accompanied
by in-depth information about its distinctive features. In
addition, the book includes information about the project, the
history, the main trends and techniques of carpet making in
Azerbaijan, as well as the architectural and cultural wonders that
have inspired this marvellous project.
The carpets included in the book have been designed by six
artists and handmade by 14 weavers. The carpets were made as part
of the project developed by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and it
took eight years to weave them from silk and wool coloured with
natural dyes.
