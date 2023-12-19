Water Utility To Be Repaired In Smila, Cherkasy Region, With UNDP Support

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The mayor of Smila, in the Cherkasy region, Serhiy Ananko, has signed an agreement with UNDP to implement a project to repair the city's water utility.

He announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"We defended a large-scale project as part of the UNDP's 'Support for Rapid Economic Recovery of Ukrainian Municipalities' (SRER) local initiative competition. As a representative of our community, I signed an agreement with officials of the United Nations Development Program. This document provides for the reconstruction of water supply networks in one of the most problematic areas of the city, the purchase of a generator for uninterrupted water supply, repair of the water pumping station and landscaping of the surrounding area," Ananko said.

According to him, this will significantly improve the supply of drinking water to several of Smila's largest neighborhoods.

The total amount of funds raised for the project will be over UAH 14 million. Co-financing from the budget of the Smila territorial community is envisaged - about 20% of the total project cost.

A large-scale project to reconstruct water supply networks should be completed by September 2024.

As reported, the United Nations Development Program has already attracted $360 million in grants and about $840 million in loans to rebuild Ukraine.