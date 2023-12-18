(MENAFN- Jordan Times) Save the Children's Amman-based regional office for the MENA region on Monday launched the #CeasefireNOW campaign, an initiative that lit up one of Amman's landmarks - Le Royal Hotel.

The #CeasefireNOW campaign broadcasted calls for humanitarian demands to protect Palestinian lives and halt the Israeli aggression, echoing the UN Humanitarian Coordinator's call for a ceasefire