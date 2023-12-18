King Receives Pakistan Army Chief

Amman, December 18 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah on Monday received Pakistan's Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza.According to a royal court statement, discussions at the meeting covered means to expand military and defence cooperation, as well as the latest developments in the region and international efforts to counter terrorism within a holistic approach.Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti and Pakistan's Ambassador to Jordan Muhammad Ajmal Iqbal attended the meeting.

