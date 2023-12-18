Xppen And Kantar Jointly Release 2024 Professional Drawing Tablet Computer Trends White Paper

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growing Attention for Standalone Drawing Tablets from Professionals to the General Creators

Shenzhen, China, Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, XPPen , the world's leading digital art innovation brand, and KANTAR, the world's leading data, insight and consulting company, jointly released the 2024 Professional Drawing Tablet Computer Trends White Paper (hereinafter referred to as the 'White Paper').

The White Paper provides an in-depth analysis of the current status, consumer demands, and product innovation trends in the professional drawing tablet market.

It brings authoritative and valuable research insights to the digital art and mobile tablet industries.

At the same time, XPPen is set to launch its new product category, the Magic Drawing Pad, which focuses on the professional mobile drawing pad segment.

This will enrich the product offerings in standalone drawing tablets and promote a new lifestyle of drawing on the go.

Drawing On the Go - XPPen Presents A New Era of Mobile Art

From the current market situation, the professional drawing tablet market is showing a continuous growth trend due to the improvement of public aesthetics and the explosion of mobile creation.

However, there is still significant room for improvement in terms of professional drawing performance in the tablet market, which fails to meet the growing demands of consumers.

From the consumer demand side, both the general creative community and professional artists have high expectations for the user experience and functionality of digital drawing products.

In the era where everyone is a creator, tablets with professional drawing capabilities have attracted more attention from consumers.

As a veteran player in the field of digital drawing technology, XPPen has insightfully recognized that in addition to meeting the needs of most professional artists working in studios, attention should also be given to outdoor inspiration sketching and fragmented creative demands.

Moreover, combining its professional digital drawing technology with the R&D concept of 'technology for all,' XPPen aims to provide a comprehensive professional mobile creative experience for the general creative community and professional artists.

This includes catering to the needs of outdoor creation, inspiration sketching, video editing, and other requirements of mobile easy creation.

Based on this, to explore the trends in the drawing tablet industry, gain insights, and meet the public's demand for mobile, portable, and standalone creative tools, XPPen has partnered with Kantar to conduct an in-depth analysis of consumer demands and market trends, thereby contributing to the innovation and development of industry products.





Tech in Design Takes the Spotlight in the Digital Drawing Market

The demand for aesthetic living among the general public is increasing, and more and more people are seeking pleasure and skills through digital drawing.

At the same time, various factors have driven the increase in digital drawing-related information and search indices.

According to the data compiled by the White Paper based on the Chinese digital drawing market, the indices related to digital drawing on Douyin (also known globally as TikTok) and WeChat have increased by 59% and 42%, respectively.





Driven by market demand and technological upgrades, the positioning of drawing tablets or drawing displays is optimizing towards portability, multi-function, and a broader user base.

According to Kantar's research data on the Chinese drawing tablet market, 76% of the general public purchases digital drawing products out of interest or for cultivating their children's interest in digital drawing.

This indicates that consumers purchasing digital drawing products are expanding towards a broader population with general interests.

The popularization of digital drawing among the general user base has prompted manufacturers of drawing tablets to enhance product applicability while expanding the diffusion of professional technology into more products, thereby creating opportunities for market expansion.

On the other hand, tablet manufacturers have also begun to focus on technological innovation in the field of digital drawing to compete with consumers through product upgrades and brand advantages.

The simplicity of operation, portability, flexible functionality, and abundant drawing tools and software make drawing tablets the preferred choice for artists and enthusiasts.

Overall, both professional digital drawing brands and tablet brands are focusing on the integration of versatility and professional drawing performance.

This competition will provide consumers with more choices and drive the development of digital drawing technology in the mass market.





Standalone Devices Integrated Creation and Entertainment Functions Carry Market Expectations

According to the White Paper, young working professionals with higher purchasing power are the primary consumers of digital drawing products, with Z Generation being a crucial demographic, accounting for over 30% of the market share, followed by young urban professionals and youths from small towns.

Their purchase and use of digital drawing tools are driven by either passion or profession.

Relevant purchasing data reveals that tablets with stylus are the most commonly used drawing tools among the target audience, comprising a staggering 91% of overall users who have purchased or used digital drawing devices.

From the perspective of usage scenarios, the experience of creation and entertainment holds paramount importance for both the general creative community and professional artists.

Drawing and entertainment scenarios account for over 70% of their engagement with digital drawing products, followed by inspiration sketching and travel documentation.

The general creative community prefers a standalone tablet for both creation and entertainment, while professional artists use these tools more for work and capturing inspiration on the go.





The White Paper indicates that users of digital drawing products are ready to upgrade their costs to obtain a superior drawing tablet.

Furthermore, their expectations and demands for digital drawing products exhibit distinct variations. Additionally, factors such as leading software, hardware, accessories, and cost-effectiveness drive the purchasing decisions of the general creative community.

XPPen to Lead the New Trend of Professional Mobile Drawing Pads

As one of the leading brands in digital drawing technology, XPPen is at the forefront of expanding the market from traditional drawing tablets to professional mobile and standalone drawing tablets.

In early 2024, XPPen will launch the Magic Drawing Pad, a portable and versatile drawing tablet that focuses on professional drawing performance, establishing a new category of professional mobile drawing pad.

With upgraded EMR technology and the digital stylus enabled by X3 Pro smart chip, featuring ultra-sensitive 16,384 pressure levels, this drawing tablet provides users with a portable and professional drawing experience.

It seamlessly bridges different drawing scenarios, allowing creators to fulfill the diverse demands of drawing on the go.

As a veteran player in the field of digital drawing technology, XPPen aims to enhance its brand strength by targeting the segmentation trends in user demand, and exploring and developing mobile drawing tablets to tap into emerging potential needs.

Moreover, XPPen adheres to the R&D concept of 'technology for all,' focusing on product innovation, technological advancements, and services.

By better understanding and leading the actual needs of consumers, XPPen utilizes advanced drawing technologies to provide exceptional mobile drawing and artistic creation experiences for both professional artists and the general creative community.

About XPPen

Originated from 2005, XPPen is now one of the top brands under HANVON UGEE, integrated with digital drawing products, content and service as a globally notable digital brand of digital art innovation.

Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, XPPen boasts 6 overseas subsidiaries(branches) and more than 50 agents, covering over 130 countries and regions with its products.

By virtue of its progressive digital handwriting technology after more than 10 years' accumulation and innovation, XPPen believes that, innovative, trendy and leading products and ecosystem can bring more abundant visionary inspiration to the new generation artists and enthusiasts, encouraging them to courageously pursue dreams and realize their authentic self-expression.





