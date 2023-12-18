Team Lewis Wins Global PR Brief From Major European Port

(MENAFN- PRovoke) ANTWERP, BELGIUM - The Port of Antwerp-Bruges, the second largest port in Europe, has tasked

Team Lewis with its global PR activities.



Team Lewis' objective is to enhance the port's positioning in various economic, social, and environmental impact areas, including its contribution to the Belgian economy as an investment site, its role in the energy transition, and as a logistical, maritime, and industrial platform.



The Port of Antwerp-Bruges serves more than 300 shipping lines and 800 destinations, with container handling, cargo traffic, and vehicle transhipment across Europe and beyond. It also has 1,400 businesses on site, supporting 164,000 jobs.



Team Lewis Belgium MD Delphine De Pauw said:“The Port of Antwerp-Bruges is an exciting client to whom we are committed with enthusiasm. Besides focusing on European lobbying, we will support the port with our international colleagues by executing targeted communication actions in the Netherlands, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.”



The port's corporate communications manager, Vincent Thijs, added:“We are eager to collaborate with an internationally recognised public relations agency. We are confident Team Lewis' expertise and dynamism will contribute to more effective press communications across Europe. Together, our goal is to professionally highlight our distinguishing strengths and the international relevance of our port's infrastructure and future strategy.”

