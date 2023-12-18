Global Solar Freezer Market Size, Demand, Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) A solar freezer is a refrigeration appliance that uses solar energy as its primary power source. PV solar panels capture sunlight and convert it to electricity, which operates the freezer's compressor and cooling system. Solar freezers are especially beneficial in off-grid and remote locations where access to a consistent power supply is limited or unclear.

The increased demand for efficient refrigeration systems that use renewable energy resources is one of the key factors driving the solar freezer market share. Consumers increasingly turn to solar freezers to lessen their dependency on ozone-depleting agents such as chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs). Furthermore, solar freezers need less energy than conventional refrigerators and freezers, boosting market growth.

Market Dynamics Rural Electrification and Energy Access Drives the Global Market

Many rural and off-grid areas lack reliable grid energy. Solar freezers can provide refrigerated solutions for these households, hospitals, and businesses. In rural Sub-Saharan Africa, lack of electricity makes storing food, vaccinations, and medicines hard. Some African nations use solar freezers to address these challenges. In rural Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda, solar-powered vaccine freezers maintain vaccine efficacy at remote healthcare institutions. These freezers aid immunization programs and safely store medical supplies and blood products, increasing healthcare availability. The World Bank estimates that 600 million Sub-Saharan Africans lack power. Lack of access hurts rural areas the most. Solar freezers and other inventions are closing the energy gap by providing clean, reliable power for refrigeration and other purposes.

African rural farmers store perishable food in solar freezers outside of healthcare. Solar-powered cold rooms and freezers extend fruit and vegetable shelf life, reducing food waste and increasing farmer income. This is crucial where traditional refrigeration is unavailable. Consequently, the solar freezer market trend may change.

Growing Environmental Consciousness Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Solar-powered appliances benefit from the rising focus on greenhouse gas emissions and climate change. Eco-friendly solar freezers can benefit from this trend.

The EU actively promotes environmental sustainability and clean energy, including solar technologies. EU countries have ambitious renewable energy targets to reduce carbon emissions and fight climate change. Solar freezers are becoming essential in lowering energy and fossil fuel use. The European Environment Agency reports considerable greenhouse gas emission reductions in the EU. The first quarter of 2023 saw 941 million tonnes of CO2-equivalents from the EU economy, down 3% from 2022.

The EU's Green Deal aims to make Europe the first climate-neutral continent by 2050. This program invests heavily in renewable energy projects, which may increase solar freezer and other sustainable technology use. Solar freezers may grow worldwide as clean energy and sustainability become more important.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific is one of the world's largest solar freezer marketplaces, according to solar freezer market research. The Asia-Pacific region is densely populated, with developed and growing economies. Many of these countries, particularly those in South and Southeast Asia, face problems with reliable electricity supply, particularly in rural and isolated areas. Solar freezers are a viable option for cold storage needs that do not have a constant grid power supply.

Furthermore, regional governments have actively encouraged the use of renewable energy, particularly solar technologies, to address energy security and environmental concerns. These extremely efficient machines reduce electricity consumption in this area. Furthermore, the environmental benefits of these freezers are negligible because they have little impact on the environment.



North America holds a significant market share. The rapid rise of North America in the global solar freezer industry can be attributed to a convergence of circumstances. The increased commitment of the region to environmentally friendly practices and renewable energy sources has pushed the development of solar-powered solutions in various enterprises. Due to government programs, subsidies, and legislation supporting adopting sustainable energy technologies, businesses and consumers have been motivated to invest in solar freezer systems. Furthermore, North America's vast and frequently remote landscapes, where the average electrical connection may be limited, create a high demand for trustworthy off-grid cold storage options.

The global solar freezer market size was valued at

USD 8.85 billion in 2022

and is projected to reach a value of

USD 15.60 billion by 2031 , registering a

CAGR of 6.50%

during the forecast period (2022-2031).

The market is further segmented by type into Solar-Battery Based and Solar-Direct Drive. Solar-battery-based type has the biggest market share.



The market is divided into three segments based on capacity: less than 250 ltrs, 250-500 ltrs, and more than 500 ltrs. The market share of 250-500 ltrs is the largest.

The segment can be subdivided based on end-user into Medical (hospitals, pharmacies and vaccines, blood banks), Household, Infrastructure, and Commercial. Medical is the market's largest end-user. Depending on the region, the market is analyzed in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is the most significant global market shareholder and is estimated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period.

Key HighlightsCompetitive Landscape

The key players in the global solar freezer market are SURECHILL, VESTFROST SOLUTIONS, Dometic, ECOSOLARCOOL, STECH ELEKTRONIK, UNIQUE APPLIANCES, Connexa Energy, Kyocera, B Medical Systems, DULAS, and SUNDANZER.



In September 2023, Kyocera released a new 230V Silicon Nitride (SN) Igniter Standard Line for Industrial and Residential Gas Furnaces, Boilers, and Gas Stoves. In August 2023, B Medical Systems has long been dedicated to developing more environmentally friendly medical cold chain systems. As a result, the company developed its Solar Direct Drive Refrigerators and Freezers line and the use of natural refrigerants in its portfolio of goods. In addition, the firm increased its efforts to reduce environmental effects by optimizing operations and acquiring recyclable materials.



Solar-Battery Based Solar-Direct Drive



Less than 250 ltrs

250-500 ltrs More than 500 ltrs



Medical





Hospitals



Pharmacies and Vaccines



Blood Banks

Others

Household

Infrastructure

Commercial Other End-Uses



North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

The Middle East and Africa Latin America

Market NewsGlobal Solar Freezer Market: Segmentation By TypeBy CapacityBy End-UseBy Region