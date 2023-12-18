(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Film Includes Special Appearances by Hollywood Icons Lynda Day George, Susan Blakely, Marta Kristen, Bill Mumy, and Angela Cartwright

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Chapter Entertainment

has wrapped production on the feature film Mr. Christmas , an original dark comedy starring Tom McLaren

(Expelled, Netflix' Lost in Space) and an impressive ensemble cast. McLaren stars as Ralph, the self-proclaimed "Mr. Christmas," who

hatches a crazy scheme inspired by his favorite holiday movie to win his estranged family back - but things take a decidedly dark wrong turn and spiral deeper and deeper. Mr. Christmas

also stars Charlie Schlatter (Diagnosis: Murder, 18 Again), Jill Schoelen (The Stepfather, When a Stranger Calls Back), Casey Burke (The Middle), Landon Gimenez (Resurrection), and in her return to showbiz, Emmy/Golden Globe nominee Lynda Day George (Mission: Impossible, Roots).

Bringing a bevy of additional Hollywood names back to the big screen, Mr. Christmas boasts special guest-star appearances by Emmy nominee/Golden Globe winner Susan Blakely (Rich Man, Poor Man),

Marta Kristen (Lost in Space), Bill Mumy (Lost in Space), Angela Cartwright (The Sound of Music),

Nicholle Tom (The Nanny), and Trevor Lissauer (Sabrina, the Teenage Witch).

The film was executive produced by studio veteran Mary McLaren, with both McLarens serving as producers. "Tom and I have an incredibly fun and original concept in Mr. Christmas

that melds our favorite genres together to deliver a global, mass appeal film that is definitely not your traditional Christmas movie," said Mary McLaren, "it is a dream project to launch our production company with, and a really unique film for the holiday season."

Tom McLaren added, "With Mr. Christmas we also saw an opportunity to bring these iconic veteran actors back to the big screen where their fans want to see them."

Written by Jeremy Padow and directed by Matt Bellamy, Mr. Christmas has elements of emotional drama, thriller, and horror supplementing the comedy. Line produced by Mateo Vergara and shot by director of photography Christopher Hamilton on an ARRI Alexa 35; the film is one of the first features to employ the new camera.

The film will be available for a 2024 release. Tom McLaren will next be seen in director Shoojit Sircar's untitled Abhishek Bachchan Bollywood feature film. He is repped by Courtney Peldon, Aqua Talent and Bradley R. Bernstein, Fast Track Management.



ABOUT NEXT CHAPTER ENTERTAINMENT

Founded by former Twentieth Century Fox exec Mary McLaren and actor/author Tom McLaren, Next Chapter Entertainment is a multi-media LLC. Mary McLaren served as Fox's Chief Operating Officer of International Theatrical and Worldwide Home Entertainment for over a decade. Recognized on Hollywood Reporter's Top 100 Women in Entertainment for multiple years, Mary is an active AMPAS and TV Academy member. Tom McLaren has acted in over 200 projects including the worldwide studio releases Expelled, Santa's Little Helper, and The Exorcism of Molly Hartley. Additionally, he co-authored the award-winning book Styling the Stars: Lost Treasures from the Twentieth Century Fox Archive from Insight Editions.

