DEA urges Georgia to abandon initiative permitting pharmacies to dispense medical marijuana

(MENAFN) The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has issued a warning to Georgia, urging the state to abandon its initiative to become the first to allow pharmacies to dispense medical marijuana products. The DEA's warning, issued on Nov. 27, emphasizes that dispensing medical marijuana violates federal law, prompting concerns about potential legal implications.



Despite the Georgia Board of Pharmacy having started accepting applications for the dispensing of medical marijuana products in October, the DEA's directive complicates the state's plans. Licenses have already been granted to 23 independent pharmacies in Georgia, according to the board.



The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission, responsible for overseeing the state's emerging medical marijuana industry, acknowledges its inability to override the federal directive. Although pharmacies are permitted to dispense medical marijuana under state law, the commission respects the federal stance.



Andrew Turnage, the commission's executive director, expressed the state's desire to see pharmacists continue providing consultations for medical cannabis products, similar to their role with other medications. However, the conflict between state and federal regulations creates uncertainty regarding the future of Georgia's medical marijuana program.



In a memo addressed to pharmacies, the DEA emphasized that none of them can lawfully possess, handle, or dispense marijuana or related products containing more than 0.3 percent tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive chemical responsible for the marijuana high. While Georgia permits patients with medical needs to purchase medical marijuana products with up to 5 percent THC, the DEA considers products with THC content exceeding 0.3 percent to be illegal under federal drug law.



Georgia has allowed patients with specific illnesses and physician approval to possess and consume low-THC medical cannabis products since 2015. However, until April, there was no legal avenue for patients to purchase these products within the state. The clash between state and federal regulations raises concerns about the viability and future development of Georgia's medical marijuana program.

