Legal-Bay Lawsuit Funding Continues To Champion Sexual Abuse Survivors

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, The Pre Settlement Funding Company, announced today that they continue to actively fund lawsuit loans for sexual abuse cases. With the recent accusations against high-profile celebrities such as Axl Rose, Sean "Diddy" Combs, and Bill Cosby, more sexual abuse victims than ever before are coming forward to file lawsuits against their perpetrators.

New York's Adult Survivors' Act (ASA) provided a way for victims to file claims for any previously unreported assaults, regardless of the expired statute of limitations. More than 2,500 lawsuits have been filed under the temporary law this past year alone, including against such famous names as Sean "Diddy" Combs, and actor/comedian Russell Brand. However, the one-year extended window to file claims expired on November 24, and now plaintiffs are simply waiting out their day in court.

Even while other states such as New Jersey ( NJ ), California ( CA ), and Pennsylvania ( PA ) have passed similar laws, many victims of sexual abuse still find themselves waiting to have their cases heard so that they can begin the process of healing from their trauma. Plaintiffs in sexual abuse claims are seeking financial restitution for the physical, emotional, and mental harm caused by their attackers, and with the current spate of settlements that have been awarded recently, experts predict that many will be successful.

Legal-Bay has no exact timeline for trial dates nor settlement values for what kind of damages plaintiffs can hope to receive. However, now that the statute to file adult sex abuse claims in New York has passed, the defendants can assess what their exposure is; and some of the celebrities have already begun the settlement process.

AXL ROSE

Former Penthouse magazine model Sheila Kennedy claims the Guns N' Roses singer raped her after they met at a New York City nightclub back in 1989, and has filed multiple charges of assault and battery for a violent attack he allegedly committed later in a hotel room. The former model is suing for an unspecified monetary amount under the grounds of physical and emotional distress.

JAMIE

FOXX

A "Jane Doe" has filed a complaint with the New York Supreme Court against actor and comedian Jamie Foxx for allegedly groping her without consent in at a NYC restaurant one evening back in 2015. The plaintiff is suing for an undisclosed amount on the grounds of "physical and emotional injuries, anxiety, distress, embarrassment, and economic harm."

BILL

COSBY

No stranger to sexual abuse allegations, Bill Cosby's latest accuser is a woman named Joan Tarshis, a journalist and publicist who claims the actor and comedian assaulted her when she was a teenager. Since the passage of the ASA, five other New York women have filed claims of their own against the once-beloved comedian citing a pattern of abuse that dates back decades. Cosby has already been found guilty of sexual assault in a highly-publicized Pennsylvania court case, but his 3 to 10-year prison sentence was overturned due to a technicality.

RUSSELL BRAND

The comedian and actor has been accused of sexual assault and outright rape by four women in the UK. The alleged incidents took place between 2006 and 2013 with females as young as 16. Aside from the official court filings, hundreds of interviews with people who know Brand point to a pattern of verbal and sexual misconduct toward numerous other women over the entirety of his public life.

SEAN "DIDDY" COMBS

A sexual assault claim was filed by Combs' longtime ex-partner Cassandra Ventura last month which alleges he repeatedly raped and beat her over the span of their decade-long relationship. The lawsuit was settled only one day later, but the high-profile case opened the door for two other women to come forward and file their own claims of abuse at the hands of the musician/actor. Allegations range from physical attacks to revenge porn to sexual assault to gang rape.

All cases are currently ongoing and settlement amounts being sought by the plaintiffs are either unknown or presently undisclosed.

