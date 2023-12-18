Ambuja Cements To Power 60% Of Its Production With Green Power

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 18th December 2023: Ambuja Cements Limited, the cement and building material company of the diversified Adani Group, has unveiled an audacious goal solidifying its position as a frontrunner in the global arena of sustainable cement production. In a monumental stride towards a greener future, the Company has committed a significant investment of Rs. 6,000 crores in renewable power projects, targeting a capacity of 1,000 MW.



This transformative investment encompasses a diverse portfolio of solar and wind power projects strategically positioned across Gujarat and Rajasthan. The lineup includes a 600 MW Solar Power project and 150 MW Wind Power project in Gujarat and a 250 MW Solar Power project in Rajasthan. This will be achieved by FY 2026 (200 MW by Marchâ€TM24) in addition to the existing 84 MW of Solar & Wind Power.



The investment not only demonstrates our commitment to environmental sustainability but also promises compelling economic advantages to Ambujaâ€TMs planned larger capacity of 140 MPTA. With lower cost of generation from green power, the power cost will come down from Rs.6.46 per kWh to Rs.5.16 per kWh. A reduction of Rs. 1.30 per kWh (20%), which translates into Rs. 90 PMT of cement for targeted capacity of 140 MTPA by FY 2028, accelerating the Companyâ€TMs ESG targets. Additionally, green power will assist in enabling an increased supply of green cement, making it possible for the user industry (infrastructure and housing) to go green.



Ambuja Cements is also enhancing its Waste Heat Recovery Systems (WHRS) capacity from the current 103 MW to 397 MW over the period of 5 years (134 MW by Marchâ€TM24), which will further reduce the power cost.



These initiatives are pivotal part of a broader vision which will help Ambuja achieve the leading share of Green Power amongst its peers, reaching 60% for the planned capacity of 140 MTPA from the current 19%.



Mr. Ajay Kapur, CEO, Cement Business, said, \"This strategic investment reaffirms our steadfast commitment to sustainable practices. We are not just aiming for a substantial increase in green power capacity but setting the stage for a transformative shift in the cement industry. They align not only with our growth trajectory but also with the national objective of de-carbonization and greener future and this helps us become competitive and sustainable. The adjacencies within the Group will further catalyze benefit realization. With all requisite approvals in place, we are on an accelerated path to not just meet but exceed our committed ESG targets well before our initial timelines.\"



With this monumental leap, Ambuja has firmly established itself as a trailblazer in the cement industry, setting the stage for a more sustainable future.





About Ambuja Cements Limited



Ambuja Cements Limited, part of the Adani Group, is among India\'s leading cement companies. Ambuja, with its subsidiary ACC Ltd. & Sanghi Industries Ltd has a capacity of 74.6 million tonnes with eighteen integrated cement manufacturing plants and fourteen cement grinding units across the country. Ambuja has been recognized as Indiaâ€TMs Most Trusted Cement Brand by TRA Research in its Brand Trust Report, 2023. Ambuja has provided hassle-free, home-building solutions with its unique sustainable development projects and environment-friendly practices since it started operations. The Company has many firsts to its credit â€“ a captive port with four terminals that has facilitated timely, cost-effective, cleaner shipments of bulk cement to its customers. To further add value to customers, the Company has launched innovative products like Ambuja Plus, Ambuja Cool Walls, Ambuja Compocem and Ambuja Kawach under the umbrella of Ambuja Certified Technology. These products not only fulfil important customer needs but also help in significantly reducing carbon footprints. Being an employee friendly workplace, Ambuja Cements has been ranked No. 1 in â€ ̃Best Companies to Work Forâ€TM survey in 2022 by Business Today in the Construction and Infrastructure sector.

