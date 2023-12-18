               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Pursuing Dialogue For Peace Between Azerbaijan And Armenia Is Crucial - Azerbaijani PM


12/18/2023 5:58:32 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. It is extremely important to continue constructive dialog for peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, said Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov, Trend reports.

Asadov said this during a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) held in Moscow.

Will be updated

MENAFN18122023000187011040ID1107617217

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search