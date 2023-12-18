Pursuing Dialogue For Peace Between Azerbaijan And Armenia Is Crucial - Azerbaijani PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. It is extremely
important to continue constructive dialog for peace between
Azerbaijan and Armenia, said Prime Minister of the Republic of
Azerbaijan Ali Asadov, Trend reports.
Asadov said this during a meeting of the Council of Heads of
Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) held in
Moscow.
Will be updated
