Azerbaijan Can Be Most Advanced Green Cement Exporter In S Caucasus

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Nigar Hasanova, AZERNEWS
The country's growing building activity and the need for cement
in both local and regional markets have led to the development of
the cement sector. Due to its advantageous location, Azerbaijan is
also able to export cement to its Caucasus and Caspian neighbors.
Potential buyers for Azerbaijani cement exports include Georgia,
Russia, Turkmenistan, and Kazakhstan. Because of this, Azerbaijan's
cement sector is expanding, and it now has integrated cement
facilities capable of producing 4.7 million tons annually.
Azerbaijan produced 3 million 418.4 thousand tons of cement
between January and November of 2023 according to the State
Statistics Committee's monthly report. Comparing the same time of
previous year to this one, cement production rose by 4.1%.
Azerbaijan manufactured 3 million 509.6 thousand tons of cement
clinkers between January and November of 2023. Production rose by
10.4% over the same time in the previous year.
It should be mentioned that this year's successes were largely
due to the Azerbaijani government's involvement and assistance in
this area. As of right now, state policy is concentrated on
fostering the growth of the local economy by protecting consumers
against imports of cement and clinker that are the result of unfair
competition and by providing advantageous conditions for local
manufacturers. Cement production companies "Norm" in Azerbaijan
LLC, "Holcim-Azerbaijan" JSC, "Arkoz Gazakh Cement Plant" LLC, and
"Nakhchivan Cement Plant" MMC are some of the significant
contributions to this result. The State Statistics Committee
estimates that the total amount of cement produced in the country
in the first half of 2023 was 1.76 million tons. This translates
into a 1.9% annual increase above first-half 2022 levels.
With current plans to enhance the sector, it is anticipated to
provide even more income in the future. The Economic Zones
Development Agency states that two businesses that are scheduled to
open in 2024 will invest over 11 million manats in the "Araz Valley
Economic Zone" Industrial Park by the following year, potentially
creating up to 150 jobs. Thus, in the 5-hectare Industrial Park,
the "Improtex Karabakh Industrial Complex" MMC has already begun
construction on a mine-clearing, special-purpose equipment, and
metal products production facility. Planning and excavation are
currently taking place in the region. The business is anticipated
to employ 124 people with a 7.4 million manat investment volume.
The firm will manufacture two types of mine-clearing equipment: the
"Revival P" model, which is designed to remove mines for troops,
and the "Revival T" model, which is intended to clear mines for
tanks. The plant will also run a service department for these
devices concurrently. The firm intends to create one hundred
demining machines annually. The equipment that will be manufactured
will be exported and utilized in de-occupied areas.
These improvements demonstrate that the progress is based not
just on the cement manufacturing sector but also on its
relationship and integration with other sectors, leading to an
expansion of the economy across a number of sectors and the
creation of jobs. In the grounds of the Industrial Park, "Holcim
Azerbaijan" OJSC intends to commission a 2,000-ton cement terminal
in phases starting in 2024. The business will construct a facility
in the second phase to produce dry adhesive and commercial
concrete. With a 3.4 million manat investment, the company will
give stable employment to more than 20 people. The domestic market
will be the outlet for the generated goods.
Azerbaijan is also creating strategies for the industry's
sustained growth in addition to its economic contribution. The
first green cement, ECOPlanet, is introduced under the Optimal and
Inshaatchi brands. Both goods are cements with a limestone basis
that are frequently used in home construction. These are prime
illustrations of the Azerbaijani cement industry's dedication to
providing creative and sustainable solutions to our partners and
clients while also accelerating the advancement of sustainable
building practices.
"We aim to bring new methods to build sustainably to the
construction industry. Through Inshaatchi and Optimal, we step in
the race for CO2 reduction and the usage of alternative raw
materials. Holcim Azerbaijan is the first company in the Caucasus
offering Green solutions to its partners," Sergiu Stoicov, the
Commercial director of Holcim Azerbaijan, said.
The most urgent climate goals and the fact that there is now no
perfect or nearly ideal substitute for cement in the industry must
both be taken into account on the route towards decarbonizing the
cement sector. In order to reduce pollution and environmental
deterioration, Azerbaijan invests in sustainable cement production
because country recognizes the necessity of adopting more
eco-friendly and sustainable practices.
MENAFN18122023000195011045ID1107617192
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.