Russian Christmas gifts to be seized by German customs

(MENAFN) As the festive season approaches, German authorities have issued a stern warning, declaring their intention to potentially confiscate gift parcels sent from Russia. The country's Federal Customs Service released a statement this week, highlighting that gift parcels fall under the same sanctions legislation as any imports, as they may contain goods subject to sanctions, such as paper, pulp, precious stones and metals, cigarettes, chemicals, plastic products, cosmetics, and more.



The statement emphasized that there is no exception to the prohibitions outlined in Annex XXI to the Sanctions Regulation for gift consignments sent from private individuals in Russia to recipients in the customs territory of the European Union. This implies that even seemingly innocuous items like books, toys, and perfume sent from Russia may face confiscation upon entering Germany, impacting the festive traditions of individuals expecting gifts from their Russian counterparts.



This move extends beyond gifts, as German customs officials had previously issued warnings regarding the potential confiscation of personal belongings of Russians falling under sanctions.



This broader scope encompasses smartphones, laptops, suitcases, portables, clothing, toiletries, and even cars bearing Russian license plates. Instances have been reported this year where German customs officers seized vehicles brought across the border by travelers.



The heightened scrutiny and strict enforcement align with a broader trend across several European Union member states, where the confiscation of personal items belonging to Russians has become more prevalent at border crossings. This trend gained momentum after the European Commission issued a sanctions clarification in September, providing a basis for member states to implement such measures.



The potential confiscation of Russian Christmas gifts adds a new layer to the ongoing tensions and diplomatic complexities between Russia and the European Union. As individuals on both sides of the border navigate the impact of sanctions on personal exchanges, the evolving situation underscores the challenges posed by the broader geopolitical landscape on the festive traditions of individuals and families.



