Gulmarg Coldest Place In Kashmir At Minimum Temperature Of Minus 8 Deg C

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded the coldest night of the season at minus eight degrees Celsius while Srinagar city experienced a warmer night due to overcast conditions, officials said on Monday.
Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, which serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5.8 degrees Celsius, a drop of more than four notches, they said.
The minimum temperature in Srinagar city was 0.5 degrees Celsius on Sunday night.
Qazigund recorded a low of 0.8 degrees Celsius, Kokernag 1.1 degrees Celsius, and Kupwara minus 2.2 degrees Celsius. The weatherman has forecast generally dry weather over the next few days in the valley.
Qazigund recorded a low of 0.8 degrees Celsius, Kokernag 1.1 degrees Celsius, and Kupwara minus 2.2 degrees Celsius. The weatherman has forecast generally dry weather over the next few days in the valley.
