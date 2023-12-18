Armenia Suffered Unprecedented Diplomatic Blow In 1996 - Azerbaijani FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. Armenia received
an unprecedented diplomatic blow in 1996, Azerbaijani Foreign
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the opening ceremony of the Diplomacy Week dedicated
to the 100th anniversary of great leader Heydar Aliyev.
The minister noted that great leader Heydar Aliyev always wanted
to solve the issue of occupation of Azerbaijani lands and thus
restore historical justice.
"The dream of the great leader and every Azerbaijani was to
restore our territorial integrity. This wish has come true. The
priority issue facing our country at present is the restoration,
revival of the territories liberated from occupation. It is with
great pride that day after day we see the return of our citizens to
their native lands," he said.
"As a proof of the growing authority of our country on the
international arena, we can point, first, to Azerbaijan's
chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement. A total of 120 countries
unanimously decided to extend Azerbaijan's chairmanship for one
more year. Secondly, the decision to hold COP29 in Azerbaijan is a
vivid example of confidence in our country," Bayramov added.
