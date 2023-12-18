French Mayors Signing Appeal Against Holding COP29 In Baku - Ridiculous, Says Western Azerbaijan Community

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 18. Against the
background of agreements reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia
during direct negotiations on December 7, 2023, including Armenia's
support of Azerbaijan's candidacy in COP29, the signing of such an
appeal by French mayors is political clowning, Western Azerbaijan
Community said, Trend reports.
Western Azerbaijan Community noted that a group of French
socio-political figures, who have lost their sense of shame, issued
a ridiculous appeal in protest against the decision to hold the UN
climate summit (COP29) in Azerbaijan in 2024. This once again
demonstrates the racist, Islamophobic and Azerbaijanophobic nature
of French society.
"The authors of the appeal, who slander Azerbaijan and confuse
our country, which always acts in accordance with international
law, with France, seem to think that important international events
should be held only in a certain group of countries calling
themselves the "international community". It feels like they still
haven't managed to get rid of their colonial mentality," the
Community said.
The Community emphasized that among the signatories of the
racist appeal, there are such "familiar" faces as Anne Hidalgo,
Valerie Pecresse and Bruno Retailleau.
"Valerie Pecresse and her like-minded friend Bruno Retailleau
illegally visited Karabakh exactly two years ago, when she was a
French presidential candidate, to meet with Arayik Harutyunyan and
David Babayan, who are now drinking tea in Baku prison and waiting
for the decision of the Azerbaijani court. And Anne Hidalgo came
with a "humanitarian" cargo caravan to the Lachin road this year
and made a cheap show with crocodile tears," said the
statement.
Western Azerbaijan Community added that instead, Anne Hidalgo
should have been busy preparing Paris, which is in a deplorable
condition, for the Olympic Games.
"Such steps against Azerbaijan are futile. Time has shown that
France's assistance to Armenia consists only in awarding the title
of honorary citizen of Paris to a few Karabakh Armenians," the
Community said.
