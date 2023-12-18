Luxury Vehicles to Have a Major Share in the Hypervisor Market

(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) The revenue of the automotive hypervisor market was USD 218.1 million in 2023, and it will reach USD 1,168.3 million by 2030, proceeding at a rate of 27.2% by the end of this decade.

The main factors powering the growth of the industry are the increasing requirement for autonomous and connected vehicles, growing pace of progression in EVs, surging consciousness of passenger and safety of the vehicles, and developing user interfaces and infotainment.



On the basis of the automation level, the semi-autonomous category will have a larger share in the years to come. This will be for the reason that consumers are becoming interested in automobiles with cutting-edge driver-assistance features and seeking a balance amid convenience, safety, and the driving experience.



Also, the growing telecom & IT infra, improving living standards, and increasing count of upper-class individuals are driving the growth of this category.



On the basis of end user, luxury vehicles will have a major share in the years to come. This is due to the growing investments by vehicle manufacturers to improve vehicles’ interior systems.

Luxury cars have a with a various cutting-edge feature, for example high-resolution displays, touchscreen infotainment systems, and intensive connectivity features.



Furthermore, they have powerful engines and cutting-edge suspension systems, which require sophisticated software management. The hypervisor tech helps enhance the coordination amid numerous systems in luxury cars, to offer optimal performance.



Also, because of the existence of top automotive companies, for example Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and BMW, in the U.S. and Germany, this category will grow in these nations. Moreover, the increasing sales of luxury vehicles and the growing requirement for automated systems in these vehicles powers the market growth in the nation.



APAC led the hypervisor market, with a share of 55%, in 2023, and it will grow at the fastest rate. The rising per capita income in developing economies, for example India and China, has augmented the customer’s purchasing power, which will power the passenger car sales.





