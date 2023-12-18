               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Ukraine's Air Defense Forces Down Enemy UAV Over Khmelnytskyi Region


12/18/2023 12:31:39 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces have shot down an enemy drone over Khmelnytskyi region.

The drone was destroyed near Starokostiantyniv, Ukrinform reports, referring to the local Telegram channels.

Earlier, the media reported that air defense forces were operating in Khmelnytskyi region.

Photo is illustrative

