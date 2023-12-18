Ukraine's Air Defense Forces Down Enemy UAV Over Khmelnytskyi Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces have shot down an enemy drone over Khmelnytskyi region.
Earlier, the media reported that air defense forces were operating in Khmelnytskyi region.
