Rs 1,132 Crore Road: Connecting India With Myanmar

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The cross-border road under the ambitious Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project (KMTTP) to link south Mizoram's Lawngtlai district with Myanmar's Sittwe port is in progress.

This is one of the ambitious projects of the Central government.

The construction of Rs 1,132 crore road connecting India's Mizoram with Myanmar is in progress.

It is a cross-border road that is part of the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project (KMTTP).

The 26-km road project will link south Mizoram's Lawngtlai district with Myanmar's Sittwe port.

The project aims to establish a cargo transportation route from Kolkata port to the North Eastern states.

Cargo loaded at Kolkata port will be shipped to Sitwe port & then transported inland via the Kaladan River to the border with Mizoram & then it will continue by road to Mizoram.

This will connect Mizoram

with Nagaland, Manipur in the north-east region and with the Myanmar international boundary.

The 373-km road project between Aizawl and Tuipang in the southern part of the state would be completed by June next year.

This connectivity will boost economy, trade and employment opportunities in the region.