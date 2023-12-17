President: Ukraine Must Be Represented, Understood In All World Parts

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine and its interests, culture, and protection of international law must be represented and understood in all parts of the world.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this in his latest address to the nation, Ukrinform reports.

"This is one of the key tasks for Ukraine, a strategic objective – to extend our foreign policy beyond traditional directions. Our state, our interests, Ukrainian culture and our defense of international law must be represented and understood in all parts of the world, and this is a task for everyone who works on behalf of Ukraine and Ukrainians," Zelensky emphasized.

The president noted that the Nordic-Ukrainian summit had again confirmed that his country has“perfectly positive, meaningful relations” with the Nordic countries.

"I am grateful for the unwavering desire to bring the victory of Ukraine, our people and our values closer. Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland – each country helps us, each treats us with absolute sincerity," the Ppesident added.

According to Zelensky, the past week has restored attention to Ukraine in Latin America as well.

"The visit to Argentina last Sunday was indeed cordial and positive. Talks with the new President of Argentina – we wish success to him, his country, and the entire Argentine people. Meetings with the leaders of other countries in the region – Paraguay, Uruguay, Ecuador," emphasized the head of the state.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in an address to the nation on December 15, President Volodymyr Zelensky assured citizens that work with Western partners to ensure continued assistance to Ukraine is underway, adding that a few active weeks lie ahead for Ukraine in the foreign policy domain.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine