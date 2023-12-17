UAE Pres. Rep. In Kuwait Offering Condolences On Late Amir's Demise

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Sunday at the Amiri Airport the Representative of the President of UAE Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayid Al-Nahayan, Member of UAE Higher Council and Al-Fujairah Ruler, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammad Al-Sharqi and his accompanying delegation who arrived in Kuwait to offer condolences over the demise of late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
Sheikh Hamad extended his condolences on the occasion to His Highness Sheikh Nasser Mohammad Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and to a number of Sheikhs.
Upon arrival, Sheikh Hamad was received by Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah Al-Sabah. (end)
