Local YAP Headquarters Established Regarding Presidential Elections


12/17/2023 6:10:15 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The first meeting of the Central Election Headquarters of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) was held on December 17ç Azernews reports.

After discussions, a decision was made to establish local headquarters and the composition of YAP local headquarters was approved for each administrative territorial unit.

