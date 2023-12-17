Local YAP Headquarters Established Regarding Presidential Elections

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The first meeting of the Central Election Headquarters of the
New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) was held on December 17ç Azernews reports.
After discussions, a decision was made to establish local
headquarters and the composition of YAP local headquarters was
approved for each administrative territorial unit.
