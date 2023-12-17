The Late Kuwait Amir Sheikh Nawaf Laid To Rest

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- The late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah was laid to rest on Sunday amid presence of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal led the mourners, namely His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and members of the gracious Al-Sabah Family.
Earlier in the day, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah performed Sunday prayers on the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah at Belal bin Rabah Mosque in Siddeeq district.
The prayers on the deceased were also performed by National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun, senior Sheikhs, His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, senior officials and citizens. (end)
